'Love received in Bengaluru keeps us coming back'

Toccata Musical Productions UK presents ‘Gimme Some Lovin’ on August 16.

Sixteen award-winning artistes from the UK, who is a part of Toccata, will be performing pop, rock and country music. The line-up for the concert includes songs by Queen, Led Zeppelin, Elton John and Aretha Franklin.



Mark Tilley



Metrolife got in touch with two of the artistes — Mark Tilley and Nicola Cunnigham —performing at the event. Here is what they have to say about their music and performing in Bengaluru.

About your association with Toccata.

Mark Tilley: I have been associated with the group for the past two years, first as a soloist and more recently as a chorus master and assistant conductor. Toccata is about reaching out to people with good music. It has been a fulfilling ride for me personally.

Nicola Cunnigham: I have been with Toccata for five years now, and it has enriched my life with new friends from different countries, learning from cultural exchanges and sharing music.

Performing with the Indian choirs, Kenyan Boys Choir and Frank Koine has been great musical learning. I have travelled on tour to India on three occasions, and the highlight of every concert tour is the joy we bring on the faces of people.

A bit about your musical style.

Mark: I started out as a classical musician, singing in operas and oratorios, but have recently moved into involvement with musical theatre and popular music concerts. I’ve been a singer for about ten years and a conductor for about three.

Nicola: As a member of a Choral Society in Belfast for over 20 years, I enjoy singing songs from the musical theatre genre. I also enjoy Gospel music, which is both uplifting and joyful.

What are you performing at the event?

Mark: I have a few solos in bits of songs, and my favourite is probably ‘Stairway to Heaven’ or ‘Go the Distance’.

Nicola: On this tour, I will be performing as part of the 16-member Toccata ensemble. I will also be performing ‘The Prayer’ as a duet with Dr Sunil Paulraj, the man behind Toccata.

Have you performed in Bengaluru before?

Mark: No, this will be my first one. Having heard how much Bengaluru loves us, I am looking forward to it.

Nicola: Yes, I have performed twice before in the city. Bengaluru loves music, and we love performing to them; the love we receive here keeps us coming back for more.



Nicola Cunnigham



Are you familiar with Indian music?

Mark: I don’t have much familiarity with Indian music or the different genres, but I find it fascinating to listen to the differences with more western styles; it’s something I am going to get to learn more about. The limit of my experience so far is probably the more popular Bollywood hits, and what I love about those is the choreography that goes along with it.

Nicola: I am not familiar with the wide spectrum of Indian music, however, I have enjoyed western music influenced by Indian genres, like music by ‘The Beatles’ and ‘The Pussycat Dolls’.

We have sung Bollywood songs and even the Kannada song ‘No Problem’. I like Bollywood music for its mix of pop, rock and hip-hop. This year the repertoire includes a Bollywood number too.

Who are the Indian artistes you would like to collaborate with?

Mark: Heard some of the magical music Toccata has created collaborating with musicians from Africa, India, Sri Lanka and other South-East Asian countries. I am looking forward to such musical learning experiences.

Nicola: Toccata identifies great Indian partners to complement our style of singing. Toccata has also recorded music for the music sensation Illayaraja; we recorded a

jingle for him in India and also did a few in London for his movies. Collaborating with the Indian film industry is definitely an exciting thought.



Event details

Toccata performs on August 16 at 7 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram.

It is an initiative by Dr Sunil Paulraj and Kavitha Prasad. Through the programme, they aim to raise funds for the Rotary Bangalore Vidyalaya School, a school for the underprivileged run by Rotary Club Bangalore.

The ticket prices start at Rs 500. For booking, contact 98452 02190 or visit BookMyShow.