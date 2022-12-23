Mandala-inspired dance show this weekend

Sampradaya Dance Creations, a Canadian dance company, presents ‘Mandala’, a meditation focused dance and music show, on Sunday. 

Conceptualised by Lata Pada, the performance is inspired by the construction of a mandala — its geometrical design and the layering of patterns.

Recognising the geometric patterns and movement involved in various Indian art forms such as Bharatanatyam and Kathak, the 60-minute performance combines philosophy and dance. The music for the show is composed by Praveen Rao. Dancers Tanveer Alam, Nithya Garg, Harikishan S Nair, Atri Nundy, Shobhit Ramesh, Sukriti Sharma and Purawai Vyas will be on stage. 

*The show is on December 25, 6 pm to 7.30 pm, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. For details, visit bangaloreinternationalcentre.org

