Many new takers for yoga classes

With about 4,000 Covid-19 positive cases reported every day in Bengaluru, the fear of the pandemic is high. Yoga, like immunity-boosting foods, has found new fans.

From politicians to actors, many are advocating the meditative practice. Even the Union health ministry tells recovered Covid-19 patients to include the practice of yoga in their daily routine.

Aadhya Power Yoga Studio, in Basaveshwaranagar and JP Nagar, has reopened with fewer students: physical distancing is a concern.

Swathi Nataraj, owner, says enquiries have gone up, as more people realise the benefits of yoga.

“At gyms, people end up sharing common workout equipment, which many are scared of now. Yoga is safer as one comes with one’s own mat and practises on it,” she says. Swathi takes nine one-on-one sessions and one group online session in a day. “The recorded session is also on YouTube,” she says.

She used to focus on power yoga earlier but now concentrates on ‘pranayama’ and meditation. “My sessions constitute 50 per cent ‘asanas’ and 50 per cent breathing exercise now,” she says.

‘Pranayama’ time

Sundaresan Kumbakonam, founder of Tapasya Yogashala, Sahakarnagar, didn’t open the centre because teachers and students were more comfortable with sessions online.

“People staying at home are looking at balanced meditation and exercises. We also have students from abroad,” he says. From July, new enquiries from 30- to 50-year-olds have been coming. “We have seen a 20 per cent hike in students,” he says.

At Tapasya, only practising ‘pranayama’ is not recommended. “Time for ‘pranayama’ has increased in the Covid-19 season. Overall fitness is important and we suggest a holistic approach,” he says. The centre has a 200-hour basic yoga course and a 300-hour advanced teacher training course.

“Recently we have introduced an integrated yoga therapy certification course, where students can understand more about ailments like PCOD, diabetes, hypertension and help others to control them,” he says.

‘No traffic excuse’

Freelance yoga instructor Deepthi Rao has been conducting online classes in the last few months.

“Since August, I have had more students and enquiries,” she says. Deepthi says demand has increased by about 40 per cent.

“The age group is mostly between 25 and 45 years. Excuses like traffic don’t exist now, which has encouraged many to take up yoga,” she says.

Short five-day courses are becoming popular. “Someone who has been a practitioner for a while and wants to try new things is looking for such courses,” she says.

Intense format

Ashmayu Yoga, J P Nagar, hasn’t opened its centre yet but will be launching an intense online format.

Naveen Sharma, owner, says, “A certification course to become a yoga teacher is on already, and we have more students than earlier as the classes are accessible from across the globe.”

‘Helped stay away from doc’

Meenakshi S Paadri, teacher and skills trainer, has had backache since 2016. Now, due to online classes, her aches have increased. “Till June, I was suffering from acute back ache and pain in my arms and legs. My doctor would prescribe painkillers. Recently, a friend demonstrated how learning yoga online was easy,” she says. Yoga helps Meenakshi keep away from doctors now.

Jose K Francis, an IT professional, spends long hours at the desktop. He joined an online yoga course in August. “Yoga has helped me stretch at my desk, refresh myself regularly, and be more patient and productive,” Jose adds.