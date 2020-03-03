Many stories woven into one

Sri Lankan filmmaker Indika Ferdinando’s ‘Bulletproof Children’ was e screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFes 2020) on Monday. This film created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience. Speaking exclusively to Metrolife, Indika Ferdinando opens up the theme of his film, his love for film festivals and other issues close to his heart.

What is the core theme of Bulletproof Children?

‘Bulletproof Children’ is based on a seemingly little incident that got little coverage and deals with a tragedy that can happen to any parent. It is also inspired by a play and highlights the importance of giving a decent funeral to a brother.

Does the Sri Lankan government provide ample support to filmmakers?

We don’t get too much support from the government as the authorities are not too serious about the potential of film as an art form.

What is your take on the Srilankan Tamil film industry?

The Sri Lankan Tamil film industry is thriving as an art form but there are issues in distribution. That said and done, there are a lot of filmmakers who have potential.

Do you follow Indian cinema? Any favourites?

I follow Indian cinema and really liked the Malayalam film Jallikattu. In fact, I was even thinking about whether I can remake it in my language. I have a keen interest in rituals and feel can handle the subject. I also admire Lagaan as the storytelling is marvellous even though it is over three hours long. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and Devadas too are pretty good.

What is the importance of film festivals for directors?

Film festivals serve as a meeting point for filmmakers from different part of the world. We also get to watch and observe movies from around the globe. BIFFes 2020, in particular, has been a heartwarming experience for me.