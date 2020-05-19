Masks now a fashion statement

Thanks to the pandemic, face masks have now become a fixture in our lives. Many brands are cashing in on the demand, and are making masks not just for daily wear but also for party wear.

Online store Myntra lists ‘fashion’ face masks that are reusable and trendy. Priced between Rs 50 and 300, they come in a variety of colours, prints, and textures. Lifestyle brands such as Wildcraft have ventured into mask manufacturing.

Some online portals even have masks specifically designed for children; fashion portal Ajio has Disney-themed masks, for instance. Polka dots, stripes, zig-zag and floral prints are some of the more popular designs.

Recently, fashion brand Wasan Overseas stepped into the space. Director Aditi Wasan says fashion masks are the company’s latest launch.

“We make cotton, multicoloured floral printed masks, as well as masks in solid colours. We deal in fashionable masks and not surgical ones — these masks are reusable but not suitable for people directly in contact with Covid-19 patients,” she explains.

Bengaluru designers create a variety of styles

The realisation that masks are the new normal has led some Bengaluru designers to explore styles, colours and fabrics. Fashion designer Aditi Lal, from Aditi Lal Couture, started creating designer masks to add some cheer during ‘a very unexpected and unfortunate period’. “We are making fun printed masks as a glimmer of hope during these dull times. They are made of pure cotton breathable material and are three-layered. We have two styles — the pleated style and the duckbill style, and are also customising masks for kids. All masks are priced at Rs 100,” she says. The masks are reversible, reusable, and can be washed by hand.

Organic fabrics

Shammy Choraria of Chola by Sanjay and Shammy was inspired to make masks like the ones she ‘found off the shelf were ill-fitted and uncomfortable to use’. The masks she designs use organic fabrics — pure cotton and khadi.

“One can breathe well through them and they are comfortable on soft and delicate facial skin. We have 10 styles, in the range of Rs 300 to Rs 700,” she says. Some designs have laces and other trims on them.

“We also intend to make tie and dye, block print and embroidery pieces, once the workshop completely opens,” she says. Shammy also plans to make party wear masks.

“We will be using beautiful handwoven jamewars, Tanchoi and brocade silks with mulmul lining, and pieces with personalised embroidery. These would have to be drycleaned,” she explains.

Designer Vandana Raj thought of making masks to provide work for tailors affected by the lockdown. “The ones with Buddha prints and stripes are a hit. Floral printed masks are also in demand, since it’s summer and light colours are always in,” she says. The masks are priced from Rs 250 for a piece to Rs 1,600 for a set of 10. Vandana plans to come up with party masks soon.

Cottons and linens

Designer Shiny Alexxander wanted to make masks after hearing complaints from family, friends, and clients about the quality and comfort of those available in the market. “All my masks are made of premium quality cotton and linens, and are comfortable and breathable. They are currently available in two styles, with three sizes option and are priced between Rs 75 and Rs 150,” she says. The masks are unisex. “From stripes to floral and ethnic prints like Ajrakh, Ikat and block print, we have it all. We also have a separate printed section with favourite cartoons and nursery prints that young tots can choose from,” she adds.

Jeweller creates wedding-wear silver masks

Sandeep Sagaonkar, who runs jewellery shops in Chikkodi and Kolhapur on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, is selling silver masks.

He says business had hit rock bottom when he came up with the idea of making ornamental masks for couples getting married during the lockdown. The trend has caught on, and other jewellers in the area are now making masks. Sagaonkar has sold 100 masks in just a week, and is getting more orders. People are now buying the masks to wear and to gift brides and grooms. The silver masks, used ornamentally, weigh between 25 and 35 grams and are priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,500. Sandeep says making masks out of gold is not feasible as his customers won’t be able to afford them.

(By special arrangement with News 18)

Shopping for masks?

Designer masks

Aditi Lal Couture – Rs 100. Call 99012 88189

Shiny Alexxander – Rs 75 to Rs 150. Call 90356 53041

Chola by Sanjay and Shammy – Rs 300 to Rs 700. Call 080 4146 4695

Vandana Raj – Rs 250 to Rs 1,600. Call 97422 22453

Colourful masks