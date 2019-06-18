Metro people: Bengaluru boy crowned ‘Mr South India’

Twenty-three-year-old Rakshak P is crowned as ‘Mr South India’ at the ‘Mr and Miss South India’ pageant organised by Ranai Model Management, which saw contestants from across the southern states.

A graduate in civil engineering, Rakshak has always been in interested in modelling. It was his friend who suggested to contest for the ‘Mr and Miss South India’ pageant and also helped him to prepare for it.

“I have always wanted to be a model, and I thought it is the ideal platform to start a career in the field,” he shares with Metrolife.

Rakshak adds that his experience in modelling while he was in college served as an advantage for him in the contest.

After winning the pageant, he is being approached by many modelling companies, film producers etc. and now, he is a brand ambassador of a popular modelling agency.

“It has been amazing; the exposure is good,” he quips.

Currently, Rakshak is busy with modelling preparing for bigger pageants. But he aims to get into acting. “I have been receiving a lot of opportunities in acting, but before I get into it, I want to make sure that I build my potential so that people would accept me as an actor,” he signs off.