Metro People: Chef Vinesh at World Skills

Chef Vinesh Johny of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Expert of Pastry and Confectionery at WorldSkills Kazan, 2019.

Concluded in August, the five-day long event saw talents from across 56 domains and 65 countries. The event ended with a closing speech from the Russian President Vladimir Putin. India won 19 medals at the event.

Under the new position, Chef Vinesh will be responsible of ensuring smooth functioning of the future events. He will also train many more enthusiasts under the Patisserie and Baking segments.

As he was been the World Skills mentor since 2017, he led the country to at the competition in Abu Dhabi.

He says, “We started Lavonne Academy with the aim of offering international level training in India, and the talent we have seen till date is massive. It is time for us all to work together and share expertise.”