Month-long festival on inclusivity starts on Saturday

Bengaluru-based Bookosmia in association with Samvid presents ‘Inclusion Stories Fest 2022’, an online month-long storytelling festival celebrating neurodiversity.

Starting on July 30, the festival will go on till August 30, and will feature panel discussions, storytelling sessions and fun activities for children.

Archana Mohan, co-founder and head of content at Bookosmia, says, “The event commences with a discussion on the power of stories

with experts Dr Swati Popat Vats and Shivani Dhillon. Our young participants can be part of all-children panels — one with author Lavanya Karthik to discuss how to write inclusive stories, and another one to dissect and review inclusive books and movies.”

The festival is open to all, with participants ranging from six to 32 years old.

“There will also be a call for entries from children on prompts like ‘Things I will do to be more inclusive’, of which the best entries will be compiled into an ebook. Kids can also vote for their favourite inclusive Indian children’s book,” she adds.

Throughout the month, panel discussions will be organised for parents, teachers and caregivers of neurodiverse children.

Some common neurodiverse conditions include autism, dyslexia, down syndrome and cerebral palsy.

The festival aims to celebrate neurodiversity and help children understand neurodiverse peers better.

About importance of teaching inclusivity at a young age, Nidhi Mishra, founder and CEO of the children’s book publisher, says, “Kids are curious, free of judgement and will naturally grow up to be inclusive adults, if they are exposed to the concept of inclusivity at school, college and workplace. It also changes the narrative to one where the onus of embracing neurodiversity is placed on the neurotypicals, who form the majority.”

The event will be held online with the aim of reaching a wider audience.

For details, write to ntd@bookosmia.com or call 76191 27444.