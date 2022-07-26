Monthly lecture on how sounds shape us

Medha Rao
Medha Rao, DHNS,
  • Jul 26 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 23:37 ist
M K Shankar

A year-long lecture series on our relationship with sounds will take off in Bengaluru on Saturday. One lecture will be held every month as part of Music Appreciation Series (MAPS), organised and anchored by M K Shankar. He teaches Hindustani classical music and is a music researcher. 

In the inaugural lecture, Shankar will talk about how our lives are governed by five senses, especially that of hearing. “Understanding all aspects of sound (vibration, experiential, scientific, etc) is the starting point for music appreciation,” Shankar explains. 

In upcoming sessions, discussions on the difference between speech and music, the evolution of Indian classical music, classification of musical instruments, nature of performance spaces, and hierarchies in the music industry will be held. Also, ancient music systems that have fallen out of use will be up for discussion.

Among speakers, Anurag Gupta, an IIT Kanpur professor who is reconstructing an eka-tantri veena based on historical descriptions, Achintya Prahalad, who is studying Tuila, a one-stringed ancient tribal instrument, and Kavish Seth, who has invented an instrument combining the principals of guitar, oud and sarod, are lined up.

The series will be held at Kappanna Angala, J P Nagar, and is open to audience over 12 years of age. 

For schedule and ticketing information, look up @osagesocial on Instagram

Music Appreciation Series
MK Shankar
Bengaluru

