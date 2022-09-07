Morning concert series opens on Sunday

Pancham Nishad is launching a bi-monthly concert series of morning ragas in Bengaluru, starting this Sunday. It is called ‘Morning Ragas’.

The inaugural concert features a duet by renowned vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi and well-known mandolin artiste U Rajesh.

They will be supported by Yashwant Vaishnav on tabla, V Praveen on mridangam, and Vyasmurti Katti on harmonium.

Rajesh is looking forward to performing as morning concerts have a different vibe about them.

“Morning energy is fresh and cannot be compared,” he says. These are ticketed shows and Shashi Vyas, founder and director of Pancham Nishad, explains why, “I feel classical music needs patronage. If we want the art form to sustain, we need more audience that can pay.”

Opens on September 11, 9.30 am, Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Tickets are available online. Contact panchamnishad @gmail.com for future shows.