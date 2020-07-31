Movie date for Friendship Day

Friendship day is coming up on Sunday, make use of the holiday and plan a virtual movie date with your circle!

Netflix gives you the option of watching a movie in sync through the Netflix Party extension on Chrome. Worry not if this isn’t an option, get your friends on call and sync your movies manually. The thrill of saying “one, two, three, go!”, over the phone is a different experience altogether. Here are some movies to pick from.

Kirik Party

Engineering college friendship stories are a genre unto itself. And this 2016 Kannada hit captures it beautifully. The Rakshit Shetty starrer tells the story of Karna and the gang, from being a bunch of mischief makers to responsible adults.

Kerintha

Inspired by the people he saw at Andhra University and Hyderabad Central University, director Sai Kiran Adivi set out to make a movie based on campus relations. The 2015 film follows the story of childhood friends and their journey through college. Their contrasting cultural background move the story forward.

Classmates

This 2006 Malayalam cult-classic has an ensemble cast and an intriguing storyline. It explores the quirks of classroom friendship, young love and college politics during a college reunion. The movie pulls you in with it’s heartfel antics and hooks you on with the murder mystery that is unveiled.

Kadhal Desam

The movie that gave us the iconic song ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ is a classic tale of a love triangle. Set in 1996, the story follows two friends from rival colleges who fall for the same girl. The climax builds up to the question - will love triumph or will friendship? The movie was also Tabu’s Debut into Kollywood.

Kai Po Che!

At it’s core the movie is the story of three friends and their lives, but it delves into the themes of communal harmony. The story is based on Chetan Bhagat’s ‘The 3 Mistakes of my Life’. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, the movie is sure to pull at your heartstrings and even make you shed a couple tears.

Bridge to Terabithia

This 2007 film follows two kids and their made-up adventures. The movie shows friendship in its purest form and will definitely make you relive the adventures of your childhood. The movie ends with unexpected events and is a real tear jerker. It’s also one that’s family friendly.