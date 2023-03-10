MTR opens second branch in London

Bengaluru’s iconic restaurant chain MTR opened its second outlet in London on Thursday.

The space is about 3 km away from the chain’s first branch in Harrow, which was opened in January 2022.

This is a soft launch and the official launch will happen later in March, says Hemamalini Maiya, managing partner of MTR Restaurants. The new space can service takeaways, which isn’t an option at the first branch in Harrow.

“This has a smaller dining space. We will open with our regulars like rava idli, vada, bisi bele bath, benne dosa, and masala dosa, among other items. Some dishes that are made regularly in Bengaluru will be specials there,” says Hemamalini.

The branch will have a warm room (a room where the ideal temperature for fermentation of batter is maintained) and “will stick to the ambience MTR restaurants have”.

Chefs trained in B’luru

The chefs were trained for around six months at MTR’s 99-year-old Lalbagh branch in Bengaluru. “In Bengaluru, we have ample staff, while the numbers are limited in our kitchens abroad. We have two to three main chefs and helpers there,” she adds.

Other outlets

Apart from two restaurants in London, there are three other restaurants abroad — one each in Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia.