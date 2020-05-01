Music video released as a tribute to Covid warriors

Bengaluru-based film director Maya Chandra has come out with a music video, ‘Kannige Kaanuva Devaru Nimmagondu Salaam’, featuring six prominent singers and saluting the frontline warriors for their untiring efforts in keeping people safe and saving lives in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maya has collaborated with the Bengaluru city police to work on the music video.

“In this hour of crisis, I know of the struggles the police and healthcare professionals face every day. And, to see them battle this pandemic, made me feel that I should do something to inspire and motivate them. This motivational anthem is a tribute to their selfless service,” she says.

Popular singers such as Suneel Raoh, Sanjith Hegde, Raghu Dixit, Varijashree Venugopal, Supriyaa Ram, Chaitra H G and Dossmode have lent their voices to Maya’s endeavour. Others like Dossmode has worked on the music, lyrics are by Sujith Venkataramaiah and editing by Sandeep Sudhakaran.

“All the singers felt strongly about the cause, and were willing to come together as a voluntary effort without any commercial considerations. They’ve all sung from their respective homes,” she explains.

The team worked non-stop for a month to get this video underway. “The lyrics got written first, followed by the music composition. I wanted simple, key phrases in the lyrics that could become the catchphrases and easy to sing along and recollect. So, the lyricist and I, went through some iterations before finalising it,” adds Maya.

The music video brings with it not just great voices but some excellent visuals as well. “We sought permissions from the traffic chief Ravikanthe Gowda for moving around the city and worked well within the lockdown protocols and precautions. Our team, Sandeep and Aaditya, shot on locations for more than four days. All the images are exclusively shot for this anthem, and not stock shots,” elaborates

Maya.

“There were a lot more visuals that we wanted to include but confidentiality and other lockdown protocols didn’t allow us this liberty. This is the first time we had to follow social distancing, wear masks and gloves and follow all other mandatory precautions while shooting on locations. It was challenging but an experience worth remembering,” she adds.

The message in the anthem is simple. “This is our way of lending support and motivating the frontline warriors from falling prey to depression or any negativity at this hour,” she sums up.