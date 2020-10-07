Mysuru ‘raja’ Yaduveerdolls on sale for Dasara

Dasara is the time for doll displays, and shops in Bengaluru are busy showcasing their wares in clay, wood and papier-mache. The 10-day celebrations begin on October 17.

Characters from the Ramayana and Mahabharata are in demand as always, and this year, additions include the nominal Mysuru king Yaduveer Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

Belli Kirana Creations, Girinagar, Banashankari III stage, sells dolls every year ahead of Dasara. Aruna Rao, owner, says characters and scenes from mythology are the most in demand.

“Clay sets depicting ploughing, sowing and farming, and single dolls of Lakshmi and Saraswati, are the most bought,” she says.

Images of saints such as Raghavendra Swami, Shankaracharya, and Vadiraja are also hot picks. Among the new additions are scenes from mythology, especially the birth of Karna, coronation of Rama, and Krishna showing his mother the world in his mouth.

Also popular are dining table scenes showing a feast, and miniature fruits and vegetables. Mysuru Dasara continues to inspire, and customers ask for procession sets. N H Dasara Dolls, Gandhi Bazaar, is stocked with a wide variety of doll sets. K Nagalakshmi, owner, says, “They are mostly based on 39 stories from Ramayana, 20 stories from the Mahabharata, and Krishna stories.”

Traditional dolls are also based on weddings, naming and ear-piercing ceremonies. Many ask for their family deities, which are up to two-and-a-half feet tall. Dancing dolls, dolls of women holding lamps (called Deepada Malli in Kannada) and Chota Bheem sets are also on offer. “A cute new offering is baby Krishna and baby Ganesha using baby-walkers,” says Nagalakshmi, adding that a majority of traditional idols are made in terracotta.

Sri Boralingeshwara Enterprises, Vani Vilas Road (near North Road signal), Basavangudi, also has doll sets showing people playing Ludo, badminton and chess. Jyothi K, owner, says, “Those just starting their collection ask for ‘Dashavatara’ and ‘Ashtalakshmi’. Those looking to expand their collections buy Mysuru dasara processions and Sita Kalyana sets and single characters like Bakasura and Ghatotkacha.”

Mysuru family dolls

Tamaala describes itself as a social impact organisation, and is located on 24th Main Road, J P Nagar. Vinay Prashant, co-founder and manager (operations), says dolls are coming in from four major centres — dancing dolls from Thanjavur, theme-based dolls from Panruti, wooden and lacquer dolls from Channapatna, and miscellaneous dolls from Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh.” “The newest themes are Maharaja Yaduveer and the royal family of Mysuru, made for the first time. They are dressed royally and stand apart,” he says.

Couple idols

Sharada Silvercrafts, CT Street, Chickpet, is specialising in wood dolls from Thanjavur. “We have doll couples made in the Tanjore style. They are decorated with gold leaves and studded with stone,” says Srinath K P, partner. The dolls are priced at Rs 16,000 a pair.

Brick-and-mortar stores

N H Dasara Dolls: 99646 50149

Boralingeshwara Enterprises: 98801 62425

Tamaala: 88848 16333

Sharada Silvercrafts: 98866 31972

Belli Kirana: 89718 00223

(Several stores deliver orders home).

Online

Several online stores sell Dasara dolls: The Pooja Store, QTove, Amazon, Flipkart, Pujanpujari and Crafts N Rustics are among them.

Where they are made

Yaduveer dolls stand out among the new additions this year, and they are made by potter families based in Salt Lake, Kolkata. These dolls are made from terracotta.

Yaduveer Chamaraja Wadiyar was formally crowned king on May 28, 2015. His wife is Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar. They represent the erstwhile royal family, and continue to enjoy titular privileges during the annual Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, which attract tourists from across the world. However, they are not vested with any political powers.