National School of Drama fete now on

The plays are staged at Kala Grama, Mallathahalli, at 7 pm

Medha Rao
Medha Rao,
  • Jul 14 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 04:43 ist

The National School of Drama has been organising a series of plays this week at Kala Grama, all based on northeast of India. The plays are on till July 16. Each play focuses on different themes but they all draw inspiration from the traditional art of their homeland and incorporate it into the modern theatre. The plays are performed in the native languages and are a beautiful blend of both tradition and modernity. 

Today at 7 pm, the Zoe Theatre from Nagaland will perform ‘The Champion’. In this fictional story, the themes of freedom, the concept of good and evil and the search for happiness is explored in detail.

The final play, ‘Hey Chatlo’, is on July 16, performed by Imphal Theatre from Manipur. It is a postmodern story about a young couple who raise a baby girl in a city while in abject poverty. It explores themes of misery and escapism.

The plays are staged at Kala Grama, Mallathahalli, at 7 pm.

Entry is free.

