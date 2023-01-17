New art space opens on Friday

A space for artist residency, exhibitions, studio practice and workshops for children has come up at Sompura Gate along Sarjapur Road.

Called Sarla, the residence-turned-art space will be inaugurated at 5 pm on Friday with a painting exhibition on farms and cattle by local artist Subramani J, who is also a farmer. It is open for viewing between 3 pm and 6 pm till February 10.

The space has 1,500 sqft of indoor space, and outdoor courtyard and portico for larger artworks.

It is an initiative by artists Nancy Popp, Seema Jain, Advithi Emmi, Suresh Kumar G (who runs the Sarjapur Curries farm), and Bengaluru Artists Residency One. Suresh will offer his farm for garden projects, larger installations, and land art. He said Sarla will focus on socially-conscious projects like farming and ecology.

*Call 96320 61457 for details.