New arts venue in Banashankari

A performance space off Kanakapura Road is turning into an informal arts academy in January.

The Finer Side, with an amphitheatre that can seat 300, is the brainchild of theatre personality Pruthvi Banwasi, who sees the space as a venue to learn, collaborate and perform.

In November, The Finer Side opened as a performance space, hosting shows and concerts. It is now evolving into a place for short-term courses.

The sylvan space was previously a regular school run by Pruthvi. “That came to a natural end once the pandemic began. I have the space on lease for the next 20-odd years. And I have always wanted to do something associated with the arts,” he says.

A panel of creative people, including dancers, musicians, and photographers, is guiding The Finer Side.

The space is open and airy, with the structures made with bricks and wood. “We have had performances every week since the opening in November,” Prithvi explains.

Last Saturday, Prakash Sontakke, who plays the slide guitar, presented Kannada and Hindi film hits, connecting them to the classical ragas. The amphitheatre is working at 50 per cent capacity to ensure physical distancing. The courses are set to begin in January, with physical classes.

The classes cover a wide range of subjects, from music and dance to magic and storytelling. Photographer Ravi Hebballi, magician K S Ramesh, radio personality Siri Ravikumar, and filmmaker Karthik Rao are among the many creative names associated with the centre.

“Each course is for four months. We’ve kept it short so that the students understand the art and then decide whether they want to continue or not,” Pruthvi says.

Classes in the mornings are called Second Innings, and devoted to grown-ups. Anyone is free to come and take classes and organise events. “We also want to be able to host art exhibitions, film festivals and the like,” he says.

Pruthvi is setting up a small pet-friendly cafe at The Finer Side.

“We’re expecting parents of students, so we want to have a counsellor available to help them out with their problems,” he says.

How to get there

The Finer Side is located on Hosahalli Main Road, Banashankari 6th Phase. It is a quick 5 km auto or cab ride from the Namma Metro terminus at Yelachenahalli. It is connected by bus as well. The space plans to run a bus service for students once classes begin. Phone: 95350 87777