New party place opens in Whitefield

For all you party enthusiasts in Whitefield, there is good news. An all-new pub, Gypsy Turtle, offers you a place to unwind and chill with your friends. With flashing lights, indoor and outdoor seating, loud desi music and spacious interiors, the place is perfect for those evening parties.

The food and drinks are priced quite reasonably and the portions are filling too. The pub offers a variety of cuisines like Continental, North Indian and European, without specialising in one, and one is spoilt for choice.

We started off with appetizers like the Veg Nachos (decent enough), Local Bar Chicken 65 (stays true to the name, nothing extraordinary) and the Celebrity Mushrooms (the peanut sauce gave it kind of a burnt taste and it was a bit too mushy for our liking).

The Malai Broccoli and Paneer Duet had a predominant flavour of cheese and salt. The paneer was well cooked and goes well with the accompanying dip. ‘Dahi ke Kebab’ had a crunchy texture but the flavours of the filling leave one feeling confused. Worth a try just for the crunchiness. The Mushroom Roll was just another general finger food, as the taste of the mushrooms hardly came through.

The Urulai Roast was our favourite. The well-cooked potatoes, mixed with just the right amount of masala, livened up our tastebuds and was a great accompaniment to the drinks. The non-vegetarians seem to get a better deal there. The Tamarind touched Kung Pao Chicken was tangy and spicy and will go well with drinks. Pork Sukha, flavourful and spicy, is also recommended.

The main course further brightened our mood — the Fusili Alfredo Formagio was a delightful white sauce pasta; light and creamy with subtle flavours. The cheesy Veg Exotica Pizza had a thinner crust than usual and melted in our mouths.

We tried the Water chestnut, Broccoli and Mushrooms in Hunan sauce with Jasmine rice — go for it only if your spice tolerance is on the higher side. The Grilled Fillet Mignon with Red Wine Sauce is a good option for non-vegetarians. The portions are generous so make sure you are hungry or are a big group.

In desserts, we tried the Fruit Fill — it wasn’t too sweet but the cream made it heavy. The beverages deserve a special mention. The taste of the alcohol is subtle and doesn’t overpower you though the effect hits you later. The presentation is also Insta-worthy and that is a high praise nowadays. We recommended the Perfume Cocktails for the unique concept and light flavours.

Gypsy Turtle is located on the ground floor, Santosh Towers, EPIP Zone, near KTPO, ITPL Main Road, Whitefield.