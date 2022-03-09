NGO conducts menstrual hygiene workshop for girls

A Bengaluru-based NGO organised a menstrual health awareness event on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

World of Women conducted a workshop on menstrual health at Our Lady of Bon Secours Girls High School in Austin Town as well as distributed menstrual hygiene kits among the students.

Called ‘WoW kits’, each comes with 72 pads, which is about a year’s supply for a girl in the age group of 13 to 15. It also has soap, two panties, and a copy of RuthuChakra, a book to help girls grasp essential details about menstrual health and how to manage it.

In addition to the kit-distribution drive, the volunteers also taught yoga to the students.

“We taught them yoga poses that are appropriate to deal with period cramps and related menstrual health issues,” informs Shikha Golchha, president of the NGO. She believes the stigma surrounding menstrual health can be allayed if girls are sensitised about the subject at a young age.

“Our aim is to empower young women and girls about the heightened vulnerabilities of menstrual hygiene and its management,” she explains.

The NGO caries out such programmes once a month across different locations in the city.