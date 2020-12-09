NGOs battles cover torture, graft, real estate fraud

Domestic abuse, real estate fraud and harassment at the workplace are some of the many human rights battles Bengaluru’s NGOs are fighting.

Metrolife spoke to some groups, ahead of Human Rights Day on December 10, and asked them what they were focusing on.

Torture in custody

South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (Sichrem), Lingarajapuram, established 25 years ago, has been fighting torture in custody.

Mathews Philip, founder, says, “We look at cases of torture in custodial institutions, and domestic violence and corporal punishment.” In 2019, of the 150 cases the NGO saw in Karnataka, 15 were about torture in police custody, which it took to the Human Rights Commission.

In 2020, apart from complaints of police beating citizens for loitering around during the lockdown, not many custodial torture cases were registered in Karnataka.

However, domestic violence cases have gone up. “Our helpline, which used to get four or five calls in a week from victims or their relatives, now gets seven or eight calls,” he says. Sichrem also promotes education in human rights in 300 schools in Karnataka. “In Bengaluru, we run a one-year diploma course in Human rights studies, jointly with St Joseph’s Evening College,” he says.

Govt harassment

Karnataka State Human Rights Panel, located in Nagarbhavi, has 32 branches across Karnataka. Formed five years ago, it helps those harassed by government officials.

Srinivas Gowda, founder and president, says, “We act against those who ask for bribes, especially from the underprivileged. For example, when someone goes to file a complaint at the police station and the officials ask for benefits, we step in.”

In 2020, the NGO received about 150 complaints, which included those against government hospitals overcharging for Covid-19 treatment.

Real estate fraud

National Human Rights and Social Justice Commission, located in Ramamurthy Nagar, HSR Layout and Jayanagar, has handled a large number of real estate frauds.

Reddy Sekhar, chairman (Bangalore district) says, “We have received many complaints from middle class individuals who took loans and paid builders for flats that were never delivered. In most cases, the builders are absconding.”

The NGO takes such cases to the police commissioner and follows up. “Our lawyers also help to take the matter to the courts,” he says.

In 2019, of 100 complaints, 40 were about real estate frauds, and 30 about dowry harassment.

Couple conflicts

Hariharan S R, chairman (south India chapter) of the National Human Rights Committee of India, Muthyal Nagar, BEL Circle, says family and matrimonial disputes form a majority of its cases. The group also helps senior citizens who have been abandoned by family.

In 2019, of 25 cases, more than 20 were about domestic conflicts and property disputes. During the pandemic, the group received calls asking for monetary help. “We have been helping the needy with money for food and medicines,” he says.

What are human rights?

Advocate Debjani Aich, employment law partner, says human rights are guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

“These include the right to equality, the right against exploitation, the right to freedom of religion,” she says. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act protect specific groups and their rights, she says.

Need help? Call

National Human Rights Committee of India: 94482 94599

Karnataka State Human Rights Panel: 95387 64481

Sichrem: 080 25473922

National Human Rights and Social Justice Commission: 97416 46162