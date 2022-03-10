Nine micro-libraries to come up in the city

Belakoo Trust is setting up micro-libraries across the city. The NGO has set up two micro-libraries so far and plans to set up nine more in the next month.
Founded by Shivananda R Koteshwar and Smitha Hemmigae, the NGO is focusing on providing quality K-10 education for children from underprivileged backgrounds. Inaugurated recently, the two micro-libraries were opened in Hebbal and Dollars Colony.
“During the pandemic, many children lost access to books, whether comics or magazines. Also, the tradition of subscribing to weekly comics and magazines for kids has died down. We wanted kids to start using their free time to start reading again,” says Koteshwar.
The libraries are essentially tiny cupboards filled with books. They are placed on the footpath. “A lot of thought has gone into choosing the locations. We want the libraries to be accessible to all,” he tells Metrolife. The nine micro-libraries will be situated across south Bengaluru.
Each micro-library contains about 125 books, ranging from magazines, comic books to encyclopaedias. There are no academic books on the list. Once it is set up in a locality, a local librarian is appointed. “A person from the area can volunteer to be the librarian and take care of the maintenance. The work is simple, the librarian is expected to ensure the books are well-stocked and engage the people in the locality to come forward and donate books,” he says.
The process of borrowing books is simple. “Anyone is free to pick a book and borrow it. There is no time limit set on how long one can borrow the books. But, we expect the borrowed books to be returned eventually,” he adds. The estimated cost of setting up a single micro-library is Rs 9,000. The structure of the mini bookshelves is created with recycled materials. The NGO has collaborated with TrashCon, a startup, to manufacture the structure.
“The initial investment was from the trust. But once people started liking the concept, many came forward to donate. Recently, a young student has raised enough money for 10 libraries,” he adds. While the micro-libraries are funded by the trust, the books are collected through a donation drive. By the end of the year, the organisation hopes to set up 100 such libraries across Bengaluru.
