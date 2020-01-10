NYC’s iconic bakery comes to Bengaluru

Pass through 12th Main Indiranagar on the weekends and you are sure to find this place jam-packed. Sweet lovers have been thronging the iconic dessert shop, Magnolia Bakery, ever since it opened in the city.

The bakery that first opened its doors on Bleecker Street in NYC’s West Village in 1996, is now serving some of the classic American desserts to Bengalureans. With the well-travelled crowd that Bengaluru has, this place has now become a new hangout spot. The ambience is warm and inviting and has a vintage feel. It would be better to visit this place with a bigger group or someone who loves to eat sweets. I did that too. We visited this place on a Monday afternoon, expecting less crowd, but we were clearly wrong.

We began our feast with a big bowl of the ‘Classic Tres Leches’; the soft and spongy cake soaked in their signature mix of cold milk was a treat to the dull Monday.

The ‘Caramel Pecan Cheesecake’ was quite sweet, I would recommend it for those with a sweet tooth. As you dig into the cheesecake, you can taste the three different layers very distinctly. It is smooth as butter and has a creamy texture. The Pecan garnish balances the sweetness of the dessert.

One of my personal favourites is the ‘Classic Banana Pudding’. It is also one of their signature sweet dish. The taste of the banana is prominent. The pudding evokes a nostalgic feeling and is comforting. It will definitely satiate your midnight craving. The generously added banana pieces give the pudding a tangy taste and balance the sweetness. It is a must-try.

Since it is the season of strawberry, pastry chefs at the outlet have churned out a variety of desserts with strawberry as the main ingredient. We tried the ‘Strawberry Cupcake’; it is ideal for those who don’t have a sweet tooth. The whipped cream on top melts in the mouth while the cake balances out the flavours. The ‘Classic Chocolate Cupcake’ was oh-so-good; they have used two different types of chocolate flavours for the cream and the cake. It is extremely soft and tastes almost like a homemade cupcake. The sprinkles on top add a splash of colour to the dessert.

After the strong dose of sweetness, the ‘Toasted Almond Latte’ coffee was much-needed. It wasn’t very sweet, providing a much-needed balance. Make sure you don’t get too excited and take a bite before clicking a few pictures. Most of their desserts make for delicious Instagram posts.

Magnolia Bakery is located at #788, JK Plaza, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar. For details, contact 48667700.