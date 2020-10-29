Oil major beautifiesspot under flyover

A space below the flyover at the KH (Double) Road junction wears a new look, thanks to the efforts of the Indian Oil Corporation.

D L Pramodh, state head of the company, says it got the debris cleaned and broken railings fixed.

“We also replaced the median right from Subbaiah Circle to the entry of the flyover,” says Pramodh.

The patch had become a garbage dump, and pedestrians were squeezing through the openings in the railings to cross the road. “Motorists were trespassing on the space below the flyover and this posed a risk to pedestrians. We have now barricaded the spot and provided a safe passage to pedestrians,” says Pramodh. The company has installed speed-breakers on both sides of the road.

Indian Oil says it worked with the BBMP and the traffic police on the project. “We have planted a row of plants to send out a strong message of a clean and green space,” says Pramodh.