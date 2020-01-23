On my pinboard - Manvitha Kamath

Radio-jockey-turned-actor Manvitha Kamath made her debut in the Kannada film industry with ‘Kendasampige’ in 2015. She is known for her performance-oriented roles in ‘Chowka’, ‘Kanaka’, ‘Tagaru’ and ‘Relax Satya.’ Her latest film ‘India vs England’, that has released today, will see her in the role of a Gemologist. She has a slew of releases this year, including ‘Shiva 143’, ‘Rajasthan Diaries’ and ‘Rainbow.’

Inspiration

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji

“The late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji has been my inspiration for the longest time. I closely follow his teachings on the essence of life and his motivational talks on staying positive are effective. I also draw inspiration and emulate unique qualities in people I meet.”

Travel

Vietnam

“I have visited 20 countries but I want to travel to Vietnam. I’ve heard so much about its food, culture and way of life that I want to go there and experience it first hand. I’ve also wanted to visit Scotland because it has an old-world charm.”

Actor

Malashree

“I have never missed a single film by Malashree. You know that there’s action and a definite message in a film when she is in it. She exudes a certain aura and brings on a certain positivity on screen.”

Food

Tava fish fry

“I love Mangalurean dishes and Tava fish fry tops the list. Today, we have an array of cuisines to choose from but I like to stick to ancestral food. I have learnt a lot of traditional recipes from my grandmother which I follow even to this day.”

Music

Ilayaraja

“I have a sound knowledge of music and have a good ear for it as well. I’ve completed the junior level training. I admire the work of Ilayaraja and know almost all his compositions by heart. I also have a good collection of music by Hamsalekha and A R Rahman.”

Author

Franz Kafka

“I admire Franz Kafka’s ‘The Metamorphosis.’ This work leans heavily on fantasy and I enjoy reading books that transport me to fantasy land. I also enjoy William Shakespeare’s work.