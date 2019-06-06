On My Pinboard: Vasuki Vaibhav

Kaagadada Doniyalli’ song fame Vasuki Vaibhav is among the leading singers in the Kannada industry. A journalism graduate and theatre artiste, he made his debut as a music composer for ‘Rama Rama Re’ in 2016. Having worked in other regional industries, Vaibhav is noted for his work in ‘Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasaragodu’ and ‘Ondalla Eradalla’.

Inspiration

B V Karanth

“My father K Jayaram is my first inspiration. A businessman, he was also interested in arts and theatre; I learnt how to maintain a balance in life from him. Apart from him, theatre artiste and film director B V Karanth is another person I look up to; his compositions and theatre presence are an inspiration in itself. Also, theatre teaches one the importance of teamwork. On the whole, music and theatre are two things that keep me going.”

Music

Vishal Bharadwaj

“I look up to music composer Vishal Bharadwaj, whose compositions are true to the content. The music gets to you even if you sing without any lyrics. My grandmother, a Carnatic

singer, is my first guru. She taught me the basics of music. Theatre includes all genres of music, from folk to western, which is another reason for my inclination towards it. Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Shankar Mahadevan, S P Balasubrahmanyam, Hariharan, Yesudas are a few of my favourites.

Travel

Shivamogga

“I am an avid traveller and usually make time to travel at least once a month. I like visiting places that have a lot of greenery. My go-to place is Shivamogga. Whenever I am low, or I don’t have anything planned, I pick up my bags and head there. I visited Kashmir four years ago and fell in love with it. Eastern India, Bali, Turkey, London are some of the places on my must-visit list.”

Films

Charlie Chaplin

“I am a huge fan of Charlie Chaplin and have seen all his films. I like his sarcasm, humour and the message implied in the movie. Coming to films, ‘Nagamandala’, ‘Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu’, ‘Chinnari Mutha’ are a few of my favourites. I also like director Puttanna Kanagal’s films. I admire actors Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar, Ananth Nag, Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah; they don’t act, they become the characters themselves. I also like watching international films, something I picked up while pursuing my masters in journalism.”

Books

Poornachandra Tejaswi

“I like Poornachandra Tejaswi’s works including ‘Karvalo’, ‘Annana Nenapu’ and ‘Jugaari Cross’. Jayanth Kaikini, GS Shivarudrappa, Yashvanth Chithala, Chandrashekhara Kambara are a few other authors that I read. Also, I go by the author and not the genre when I pick up a book. I like analysing their style of writing along with the stories

and content.”

Food

Rasmalai

“I am a foodie. I like Indian food the best. I am up for ‘rasmalai’ and mom-made ‘haalbai’ any time of the day. I also like exploring the different types of regional cuisines. If I go on a trip, I make sure to try the regional cuisine.”