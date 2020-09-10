Online nurseries helplockdown gardening

The extended lockdown has encouraged many families in Bengaluru to take up gardening, and online nurseries are coming in handy for those who don’t want to step out.

The best time to start a garden in Bengaluru is June, but there is something for every season, according to Meenakshi Arun, urban gardener. “Decide on what to plant based on the season. Right now is the best time to sow winter vegetables and winter flowers. You can also start bush vegetables like tomato, brinjal, and lady’s finger,” she says. The city’s weather makes it possible to grow flowers like cosmos and marigolds all through the year. January and February are the months to prepare for summer vegetables like gourds and cucumbers.

“The choice of what to grow depends not only when and what you grow, but also where. A protected balcony is a great place to grow greens all year, but in a backyard garden growing greens during heavy rains or peak summer would not be feasible,” she adds. She recommends the Sowing Chart by Geek Gardener (www.geekgardener.in).

From seeds and saplings to fertilisers, online nurseries offer everything you need to get your green patch started.

The Green Yard

This online store sells indoor and outdoor plants as well as garden accessories and tools. It helps you customise your terrariums and miniature gardens. Prices start as low as Rs 45 for a small tulsi plant and go up to Rs 1,999 for a medium-sized ‘cycas revoluta’.

Website: www.thegreenyard.in

Phone: 74066 82200.

Yoidentity

In addition to plants, this store offers pots, fertilisers, pebbles and gardening tools. Categories include ‘hanging plants’, ‘medicinal plants’, ‘air purifying plants’ and ‘cacti and succulents.’ It shares gardening tips on Instagram (@yoidentity). Prices between Rs 149 (‘Tulsi’) and Rs 4,499 (‘plumeria, champa yellow’).

Website: www.yoidentity.com

Ugaoo

This store offers garden tools and accessories, seeds, plants, planters and fertilisers, and design ideas. Its experts share knowledge and experiences. Prices between Rs 295 and Rs 1,995.

Website: www.ugaoo.com

Phone: 91299 12991

Mud Fingers

Not everyone with a green thumb has the space for a garden. Mud Fingers offer a wide range of plants that thrive indoors. It has a special collection to spruce up your workstation. Collection includes bonsai, medicinal and aromatic plants, cacti and terrariums. Terrariums are priced between Rs 400 and Rs 6,500. They offer succulents in shot glasses for Rs 150, and their priciest offering is a potted ‘ficus obelix’ for Rs 2,250.

Website: www.mudfingers.com

Phone: 78925 70741

Swamy Nursery

From creepers and shrubs to spices, water plants and houseplants, this online nursery has an extensive collection. Its website is well-catalogued and convenient to browse.

Website: www.swamynursery.in

Phone: 2782 1343

Bangalore Agrico

This Hebbal-based nursery largely caters to farmers of outer Bengaluru for their seeds requirements and agricultural supplies such as drip irrigation and automation equipment. They have retail and wholesale options. Prices range from Rs 149 to Rs 4,000.

Website: www.bangaloreagrico.in.

Grow Green

This is an online network of Bengaluru nurseries, launched to help smaller players survive during the pandemic. It works with differently-abled women and sells upcycled pots and other knick-knacks. Its Instagram account provides information, plant availability and prices.

Instagram: (@grow_green_bangalore)