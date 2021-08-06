Online sales galore ahead of Independence Day

Independence Day is almost here and celebrations have begun. Metrolife brings to you some of the best deals that e-commerce platforms have on offer.

‘Great Freedom Festival’ by Amazon, on till August 9, offers up to 55 to 70 per cent off on daily essentials, computing peripherals, children’s books, toys and video games, TV, home and kitchen appliances. Spruce up your wardrobe with discounts of up to 80 per cent on men’s wear, women’s apparel and accessories, and more.

At Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’, which is on till August 9, find soundbars at Rs 2,299, and mobile phones like Poco M3 at Rs 10,499 and Realme 8 at Rs 13,999. You can score women’s apparel for half the original price, and avail up to 50 per cent off on cookware and stoves.

Find ‘buy more, save more’ offers, enticing deals at 8 am, 4 pm and 12 am every day, and under the Rs 299, Rs 499, Rs 599 and under-Rs 699 stores.

Tata Cliq’s ‘Keep Cliqing Sale’ on till August 10, has up to 80 per cent off on clothing, up to 85 per cent off on electronics, among other deals.

At Paytm Mall’s ‘Grand Brand Days’, on till August 9, get up to 40 per cent off on smartphones like Vivo, Oppo and Samsung, with no-cost EMI for up to 12 months.

In its ‘Monthly Grocery Sale’, ending on August 8, get up to 60 to 70 per cent off on dry fruits, herbal products, and sports nutrition items.

Fashion

Myntra’s ‘Right to Fashion Sale’, on till August 12, has 50 to 80 per cent off on women’s Indian wear, 40 to 80 per cent off on men’s casual wear and up to 70 per cent off on innerwear.

At Ajio, ‘The Ajiomania Sale’, on till August 9, get 50 to 90 per cent off on around 2,500 brands like Puma, Nike, Adidas and United Colors of Benetton. You can also find styles under Rs 399, and get free delivery or all orders.

Electronics

The ‘Charge Ahead’ sale at Croma is offering 5G smartphones starting at Rs 14,999, fully automatic washing machines from Rs 12,990, 43” LED TVs from Rs 24,990, and Windows laptops from Rs 24,990. Get up to 45 per cent off on air conditioners.

Home essentials

‘The Big Freedom Home & Kitchen Sale’ by Big Basket offers up to 50 to 60 per cent off on products like baking moulds and lunch boxes, and cookware. Its ‘Big47Sale’ offers a minimum of 47 per cent off on groceries and daily essentials.

On JioMart, find discounted cookies, health food, cooking essentials, kitchen tools, deodorants, shampoos, and cookware.

Furniture

At Pepperfry’s ‘Swadeshi Sale’, get up to 50 per cent off and an additional 25 per cent cashback on home furnishings. HDFC credit card users can get up to Rs 1,500 off.