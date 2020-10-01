Online talent festival for people with disabilities

UnDefined is a national event and video entries can be sent in till Oct 4

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS ,
  • Oct 01 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 22:34 ist
The judges for 'UnDefined 2020', an online talent show, are actors Sudha Belawadi, P D Sathish Chandra, Seetha Kote, Aniruddha Sastry and Odissi dancer Devjani Sen.

An NGO is hosting an online talent festival for people with disabilities, and offering cash prizes. Chiranthana, based in Mathikere, Bengaluru is dividing participants into three age groups: five to 12, 12 to 18 years and above 18. The festival is called UnDefined 2020.

Entries can be submitted till October 4 and prizes will be distributed on October 7.  The event is open to anyone with any kind of disability, mental or physical. Only video submissions are allowed.

This online competition is a first for Chiranthana, says Rachana Prasad, founder. “Children in the disabled community are deprived of opportunities in the performing arts space. Even if events are conducted, themes are set, making them restricted. The idea here is to let participants present whatever they wish,” she says.  Rachana says when prize money is involved, the excitement level is higher. UnDefined 2020 is a national event and participation is free. The judges are actors Sudha Belawadi, P D Sathish Chandra, Aniruddha Sastry, and Seetha Kote and Odissi dancer Devjani Sen.

NGO
Talent Fest

