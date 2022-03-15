Organic colours see good business

Holi is almost here and non-toxic colours are selling like hotcakes. Made from flowers used in temples, leaves, and flour, these colours (popularly called gulal) are eco-friendly and safe on the skin.

Vendors credit the brisk sales this year to the easing of pandemic regulations as well as increased awareness about the use of natural colours over chemical-laden ones.

Community initiatives

Craftizen Foundation, Indiranagar, has been selling colours made from used flowers from temples and wedding halls since four years. Their sales are up by 25% compared to 2021, informs founder Mayura Balasubramanian.

“We sell pink (made from roses), green (leaves), orange and yellow (from marigolds), and blue (white and yellow petals with food-grade colour) as combos. Flour and natural food-grade colours are added to make them last,” says Mayura.

The five-colour combo, their most popular product, is available for Rs 450 (500 gm), the three-colour combo comes at Rs 290 (300 gm) and 1 kg packs go for Rs 650 each. Additional charges for shipping apply.

“The colours are made by a group of 200 adults with intellectual disabilities, who are called ‘Petalists’. They find working with flowers therapeutic,” she explains.

These artisans also make products related to Raksha Bandhan and Diwali. The foundation works with partners like Nimhans, The Richmond Fellowship Society, Orione Seva, and Gramina Abhyudaya Seva Samsthe on these projects.

Likewise, Jivan Organics, Yelahanka Town, sources organic colours in red, yellow, pink, blue and orange from women’s self-help groups in Sirsi, a town in Uttara Kannada.

Owner Saritha S S has been selling these colours for eight years now. “Made with vegetable and flower extracts, and rice and cornflour, these colours are hot picks among customers,” she says.

The business has spiked by 30% since last year, she adds.



Harshitha Prakash



New in town

Harshitha Prakash, who has been selling natural art colours made out of soils, plants, seeds and flowers, has created Holi colours for the first time. She sells red, yellow and green through her venture Gida - Living Colours in Banaswadi. They are available in combos for Rs 300 (300 gm) as well as in bulk. Items can be sent by Dunzo or Swiggy and delivery charges will apply.

“The base of these colours is cornflour and the colouring ingredients come from my farm in Kolar. For yellow, I add turmeric. I make green from turmeric, henna, neem and coriander leaves. For red, red soil and beetroot are used,” she explains.

Similarly, Soonya, a store in HSR Layout that also runs a website, is selling organic colours for the first time. They have stocked red, pink, blue, green, orange and yellow colours, selling them in 100 gm packets for Rs 113. Combo packs are also available. These are sourced from Delhi and made from used temple flowers.

Online options

You can purchase these colours on Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket too.

Make colours at home

Homemaker Yogitha Jagadeesh makes Holi colours by mixing cornflour and natural colouring pigments at her home. Her recipe:

*Make a cornflour paste.

*Add turmeric for yellow. For pink, boil rose petals, strain the mix and add the leftover coloured water to the paste. For green, ground spinach or hibiscus leaves, work best.

*Spread each on a plate and dry for a day.

*Scrape it off and use a mixer to make a fine powder.

*Store and use accordingly.