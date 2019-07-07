Painting helps this singer relax

For playback singer Sparsha R K, painting and doodling is a way of relaxation.

A busy bee, she makes sure that she spends her spare time painting and doodling.

“As I was a naughty kid, my mother sent me to dance and music classes to make sure I invested my energy in something worthwhile,” she says.

It was one of her uncles who recognised her interest and talent in painting and encouraged her to take classes.

Sparsha painted her first piece when she was nine years old.



Sparsha R K



“It is called ‘Colours of Love’ and is about the relationship between a man and a woman. I was not even aware of the concept back then,” she recalls.

Initially, she turned to various online platforms for ideas. “Now, I sit down and let my thoughts flow onto the sheets. I have painted a lot of pieces of Goddess Durga and Lord Krishna, but I didn’t replicate an idol; it is all my imagination,” she says.

Purple, red and blue are her favourite colours to work with.

She adds, “Since I am not a professional, I am not specific about anything. I just play around with whatever I have, although I do have separate paintbrushes and a drawing book.”

Sparsha says that her parents have been supportive and happy about her being an all-rounder.

The singer spends around five to six hours to complete each painting, while she takes around 15 to 20 minutes for doodling.

When asked about her social media presence, she says she doesn’t have a separate page for her artworks but shares them on her personal handles.

“People who know me only as a singer are surprised. The response is overwhelming,” she says.

Viewing it is as a means of emotional release, Sparsha notes that it is important to have a hobby.

“I have been able to speak my thoughts through painting and singing. All of us go through ups and downs, and having a hobby can keep us sane,” she signs off.