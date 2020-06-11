Parents divided on online lessons ban

On June 10, Karnataka banned online classes for children from KG to the fifth standard. The decision was based on a report submitted by the director of Nimhans, recommending online classes only to children above six.

The announcement has split parents into two camps, some for it and many against it. Tina Chowdhury Negi, mother of two, has started an online petition to demand resumption of online classes.

While the increased screen time is a concern, it is better children spend their time learning rather than playing games and watching cartoons, she says.

“The normal routine has obviously gone for a toss, but they can get up early, get ready and attend classes,” she says. The classes are not stressful, some say. “There is a good balance of academics and activities such as yoga, dance and art. They have two breaks, one for lunch and another for snacks,” says Abhishek Sircar, father of a 5th grader.

The lockdown has been exceptionally tough on children, completely cut off from the outside world.

“They still don’t get to go out or play with their friends. My son has been so excited about classes, because he gets to meet his friends, talk to others and engage in some stimulating activity,” he says.

Offline vs online

Offline mode, such as PPTs, worksheets and recorded videos, Tina says, are way less interactive than live video classes.

Many argue offline is more accessible. Offline tools can be accessed even on a mobile phone with a basic data plan, while live streaming classes not only call for more expensive devices but also a strong broadband connection. This is not a luxury many parents enjoy, says Rohan Ninan Eapen, IT professional and father of two school-going children. “I had to spend Rs 45,000 on a brand new laptop. What happens to RTE students?” he says.

Husband of a school teacher, he also points out that online teaching is not considerate towards teachers. “Not all teachers are computer literate, and schools are not providing them with the technology. They are forced to buy it from their pockets,” he says. However, he agrees that digital learning does play a role in improved learning. “My daughter’s teacher took a class on the circulatory system and used a YouTube video to explain this. This was better than simply drawing a diagram on the board and relying solely on the expertise of the teacher,” he says.

He suggests a healthy mix of the two, while largely relying on the offline mode.

‘Not feasible’

Pritesh Dugar, teacher and mother of a nine-year-old, says while live online classes are great for older kids, they aren’t so good for those below six.

“Younger children would not even know how to use laptops. Besides, you need at least one parent to sit with them, which is not for families with two working parents,” she says.

Issue guidelines

Schools shut down classes completely as a knee-jerk reaction to the government’s decision, even though they were not asked to stop offline lessons. The government should have been more proactive and issued guidelines before June 1, parents say.

Most schools have collected fees for the entire year, and they should conduct classes, they argue. The way forward is for the government to issue guidelines and clear the air for parents, students and schools.