Passion for social work drives filmmaker

Naveen Dwarakanath is an IT professional working at Cognizant, but his passion lies in activism. He decided to tap into his background in theatre and has made multiple documentaries and short features since 2005. His topics of interest range from voting to the ills of drug peddling. “I have made all my projects from my own salary”, says Naveen. It’s his passion for social causes that motivates him as he gets no monetary benefit from the films. His latest project is a music video on the importance of patience called ‘Mahatma’. Naveen felt this Gandhian principle was an ideal release for Bapu’s 150th birthday.

The 4-minute video features no vocals, a decision made in order to reach an audience that is inclusive of those who cannot speak or hear. It has already garnered much attention thanks to its launch by actor Upendra.

Naveen has already moved on to his next project, a 50-minute Kannada short feature revolving around the issues that occur in a village ranging from farmer suicide to women’s rights. He hopes that the government will recognize his efforts and begin encouraging such initiatives.