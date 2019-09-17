PCOS cases on the rise in five years: city doctors

In the last five years, polycystic ovary syndrome cases in the city have increased by folds, vouches medical experts.

A condition attributed mainly to lifestyle changes, city-based doctors say that young reproductive women are most prone to the condition.

‘Lifestyle changes are the main reason’

Dr Santosh Gupta, fertility consultant, Nova IVI Fertility, Koramangala observes that in the last five years, the percentage of women with PCOS has risen from 10 to 20 per cent, amongst their patients.

“PCOS cases are steadily increasing in cities and this can be credited to

lifestyle changes. The patients vary from young unmarried women who are suffering from acne, menstruation problems and weight gain, to married women who have been trying to conceive but not being able to,” she says.

A sedentary lifestyle is contributing to increasing BMIs which leads to many women (in the age of 18 to 35) suffering from the syndrome.

“Junk food, improper sleep and lack of exercise are triggers too. In terms of preventives, young college students should be taught about PCOS and how it is not a disease but rather a syndrome. The awareness should start from young individuals and they should be made aware about how lifestyle changes can help the situation,” she says.

Brisk walking and proper workouts need to be practiced by women with PCOS. “Medical help and counselling are important for patients too,” she says.

Genetic disorder too runs in families with diabetes. Dr Kavitha Lakshmi Easwaran, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, HRBR Layout, notes that even 15-year-olds and above are being diagnosed with PCOS.

In 2014, one out of five women had PCOS and now it has increased to one of two women, she says. “Every other woman has some subtle or serious symptoms that lead to PCOS. This is a common sight in cosmopolitan cities because of lifestyle choices. These are also genetic disorders, such as diabetes where insulin resistance is seen, which lead to PCOS,” she says.

She adds that while these are accepted hypotheses, a clear answer is unavailable.

“If this is not tackled well, the next generation will carry this condition ahead,” she warns.

PCOS is not difficult to spot. “Be on an alert if you have family background of the syndrome. With proper exercise and good food choices, one can control the condition. Excessive weight gain, development of acne, increase in blood pressure or sugar, hair fall of the scalp and increased hair growth

in areas like the face, chin, chest, abdomen and thighs, and mood changes, are

symptoms to look out for,” she says.

Kavitha advises anyone prone to PCOS to follow a healthy diet, and exercise regularly.

“Practising yoga would be a good option. Avoid stress and follow an Indian diet. Avoid aerated drinks. Alcohol and smoking also change the hormonal pattern and should be stopped,” she says.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women who have PCOS might have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone levels. The ovaries may develop small amounts of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.

Lifestyle changes important to treat PCOS: dietician

PCOS patients are suggested a healthy diet and exercise. This includes:

An anti-inflammatory diet which reduced swelling and bloating like green leafy vegetables.

Refined carbohydrates are cut down. Whole-grain carbohydrates like wheat, millets are suggested.

Berries (not dried and sweetened) like jamuns, strawberries, raspberries and cranberries.

For meat-eaters, fatty fish for Omega-3 is a good add-on.

A handful of nuts are a great source of protein and will create satiety.

Food rich in magnesium like sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, is good for insulin resistance (which leads to weight gain)

Fruits like pomegranate and guava and 4 to 5 portions of green leafy vegetables should be consumed. Smoothies with these can be had. These are rich in fibre.

Unsweetened beverages like buttermilk and tender coconut water. Drink water regularly; one glass of water every hour.

30 to 40 minutes of brisk walking is important

(Inputs from Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical dietician of Apollo Hospitals)