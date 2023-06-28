Pianist Ishaan Rao to play multiple genres

Indian pianist and composer Ishaan Leonard Rao is set to perform in Bengaluru this weekend. The event is called ‘Around the world on 88 keys’. The pianist will play a mix of genres from Indian classical to jazz and folk music. He is the only Indian from over 70 countries to have been chosen as a Sony Music Group Global Scholar. The 18-year old is currently pursuing piano studies at Boston’s Berklee College of Music.
Ishaan is the son of world-renowned musician Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Dutch cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas, hence he has grown surrounded by music. He recognises his parents’ deep impact on him and regards them as his sources of inspiration.
Ishaan has also created an online educational program called the ‘Piano Project.’ It includes free online instructional videos tailored for beginners. The program is in partnership with the Takshila Education Society, as part of the ‘Parivartan Project’ in Bihar. Through the initiative, underprivileged children are taught the curriculum designed by him.
“I want to take them through a musical journey, rich in different genres,” says Ishaan.
‘Around the world on 88 keys’, June 29, 6.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. For details, contact bic@bangaloreinternationalcentre.org
