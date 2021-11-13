Pizzas with an Indian twist

Desi pizzas are becoming a popular choice among a section of Bengalureans. Metrolife tells you where to find the India-meets-Italy combo in the city.

Paratha pizza

At the Grand Desi Paratha, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, find the wholesomeness of parathas married to the cheesy smoothness of a pizza. From fresh Soya kheema to Aloo cheese, the menu is a veritable list of the desi curry closet. We ordered the Achari paneer pizza and the Dum gobi pizza. The aroma of the Achari pizza was mouthwatering and the stuffed base was crispy on the edges. It was packed with the tangy delicate heat of spices. We washed down the deliciousness with a glass of Masala chaas (spiced buttermilk).

Naan pizza

At the Seven Ate Nine, HSR Layout, we tried the Naanizza, a pizza assorted on the naan base. We ordered the Tandoori mushroom jalapeno naanizza and the Hariyali murg naanizza. The naan base of both the pizzas was light and crunchy. Every bite of the topping of the former was tangy, spicy and had the stringiness of fresh mozzarella cheese. The latter had a heavenly aroma to it, where the tender chicken cooked in desi masalas paired well with smooth cheese.

Dosa pizza

No fusion food in Bengaluru is complete without dosas. And so, in every neighbourhood, 99 variety dosa outlets have their own unique spin on the dosa pizza. We visited the Famous 99 Variety Dosa in Jayanagar and ordered the Schezwan pizza dosa.

The base was crispy and was able to hold the stiffness under the weight of the toppings. The spiciness of the Schezwan sauce left our lips tingling, while the cheese felt quite light. Every bite of the pizza had crispy spiciness. The pizza dosa was an ode to its South Indian ancestry.

Budget bite

The Ramanand Store, 8th Cross, Malleswaram, is among the oldest pizza stops in the city. The place sells budget-friendly pizza at Rs 35. This jam-packed shop caters to hungry shoppers who mill in and out all day. We ordered the Veg cheese pizza, which was hot and topped with a finely cut topping of bell peppers, onions and cheese. The base was soft and fresh, and has a surprising sweetness to its spicy flavour. The onions in the topping had a happy bite. We paired it with a soft drink.

Pizza chaat

Coconut Shelter at Banashankari, 3rd stage, serves tender coconut creations and snacks. The Pizza chat basket we ordered here had toppings assembled in chaat tokris. It had the yummy flavour of pizza along with crunchy chaat. When paired with a drink with malai and tender coconut cubes, it makes for a good evening snack. The place also serves kulhad pizza or pizza in a pot.