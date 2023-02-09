Plant fair for a cause

The annual plant fair by The Association of People with Disability (APD) starts on Friday.

The fair will showcase around 350 plant varieties, including herbs, medicinal plants, and bamboo products. Cacti, palm, diverse flower and fruit plants, and exotic ornamental plants, will also be showcased at the event.

The first edition of the fair was held in 2010. “Our founder NS Hema was passionate about gardening. She spent all her life with plants and nature, as she believed horticulture could be a means for therapy. This led her to start a training programme in APD,” says Ganesh Hegde, director of APD. Trained youth from this programme get placed in jobs in landscaping, floriculture, mushroom cultivation, and as garden specialists and supervisors. The organisation has trained around 5,500 youth from rural and urban Karnataka on techniques of horticulture.

“This event is an opportunity for the trainees to showcase their work. We usually see anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 people, but this time we expect around 20,000,” Ganesh adds.

From February 10 to 19, 9 am to 6 pm, at APD’s premises, Kothanur Post, Kyalasanahalli.

For details, call: 98445 32307