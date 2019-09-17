Platform shoes to up your footwear game

Don’t we all wish sometimes to be a little taller than that one friend who towers the entire squad? If yes, say hello to platform sneakers! They have chunky soles, stylish and comfortable.

This trend of sneakers has dominated the fashion runways in spring 2019. These popular sneakers are the easiest way to boost your style status (and your height).

A mutation of the infamous daddy sneakers, these chunky numbers with their blocky silhouettes are here to stay and have come out in different styles to cater to your all your needs and occasions.

Black sports shoes

These classic black shoes have become a universal essential thanks to their go-with-everything, never-going-out-of-style nature. Pair it up with a black trucker jacket and classic blue denim shorts to make it hard for people to not stop and stare.

Rose gold cleated bottom sneakers

Since the temperature is changing wildly, everyone around you is going to switch to their basic, boring sneakers. If you don’t intend to get mixed with the regular crowd, then these shoes are for you. Pair them up with a cute pair of white jeans and a pink blazer to grab attention wherever you go!

Brown sneakers

Bored of basic whites? We’ve got you covered. Winter is almost here and it’s the perfect excuse to try something new. Pair these beige sneakers with an open cardigan and blue ripped jeans for a relaxed spin on day-to-day wear. After all, your white shoes are probably not so white anymore.

White lace-up sneakers

There was a time when white shoes weren’t very popular but during the last few years, we’ve seen white lace-ups dominating the sneaker game and an endless array of bloggers, models and celebrities are seen around in nothing but white shoes. Take out your favourite blue jeans and pair a bell sleeve top with a colour that is easy on the eyes to go with your white shoes. Keeping it easy, breezy and chic at the same time.

Typographic lace sneakers

Take the trend fever of the platform sneakers up a notch by making a statement with these shoes that mark a major statement with these typographic laces. These shoes can be paired with anything from oversized outfits to maxi dresses.

Classic white sneakers

The classic white sneakers have taken a new turn and we just can’t get enough of them. Pair these sneakers with a bomber and midi skirt accompanied by a signature waist bag or simply go for the jeans-and a-tee approach.

Black sneakers

Add a fashion-forward element to your basic ensembles. It’s always smart to have a timeless pair of black sneakers in your wardrobe for those days when you need to look put-together but also need to stay comfortable. From brunches to dinners, an oversized white shirtdress with a black belt on the waist and these classy shoes will give your everyday outfit a little something extra.