Play on generation gap next week

Bengaluru-based WeMove Theatre will stage the premier show of its production ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10.
Written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the Kannada play is a fun yet realistic take on the generation gap.
Starring M S Vidya and Suraj Kiran in lead roles, ‘By2Coffee’ revolves around the conflicting opinions between a mother and a son from a middle-class family. The story sets off when the son, settled in the United States, comes to India on his yearly visit.
In a series of conversations filled with satire, the mother requests his son to marry while the son rejects her ideas of relationships, traditions and beliefs.
Pradeep Pradyumna, Madhura Vaidya, Vasudha Bhogaraju and Naveen Prasad are other members of the cast. Vinay Dhruvkumar is the associate director. Manju Narayan is the light designer.
* ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10, at Ranga Shankara, from 7.30 pm.
Tickets available online.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC
Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record
UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC
WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked
Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study
The ‘suspended’ village and its temple