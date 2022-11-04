Play on generation gap next week

Play on generation gap next week

It revolves around conflicting opinions between a mother and a son from a middle-class family

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Nov 04 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 01:33 ist
‘By2Coffee’ revolves around the conflicting opinions between a mother and a son.

Bengaluru-based WeMove Theatre will stage the premier show of its production ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10.

Written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the Kannada play is a fun yet realistic take on the generation gap. 

Starring M S Vidya and Suraj Kiran in lead roles, ‘By2Coffee’ revolves around the conflicting opinions between a mother and a son from a middle-class family. The story sets off when the son, settled in the United States, comes to India on his yearly visit. 

In a series of conversations filled with satire, the mother requests his son to marry while the son rejects her ideas of relationships, traditions and beliefs. 

Pradeep Pradyumna, Madhura Vaidya, Vasudha Bhogaraju and Naveen Prasad are other members of the cast. Vinay Dhruvkumar is the associate director. Manju Narayan is the light designer. 

* ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10, at Ranga Shankara, from 7.30 pm.
Tickets available online. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranga Shankara
WeMove Theatre
Bengaluru
Kannada play
Generation gap

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 