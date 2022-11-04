Play on generation gap next week

Bengaluru-based WeMove Theatre will stage the premier show of its production ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10.

Written and directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the Kannada play is a fun yet realistic take on the generation gap.

Starring M S Vidya and Suraj Kiran in lead roles, ‘By2Coffee’ revolves around the conflicting opinions between a mother and a son from a middle-class family. The story sets off when the son, settled in the United States, comes to India on his yearly visit.

In a series of conversations filled with satire, the mother requests his son to marry while the son rejects her ideas of relationships, traditions and beliefs.

Pradeep Pradyumna, Madhura Vaidya, Vasudha Bhogaraju and Naveen Prasad are other members of the cast. Vinay Dhruvkumar is the associate director. Manju Narayan is the light designer.

* ‘By2Coffee’ on November 10, at Ranga Shankara, from 7.30 pm.

Tickets available online.