Pocket-friendly hangout for college students

Located in Jalahalli, Gabru Bistro is a cosy and offbeat restaurant that offers a wide variety of Indian, Chinese and Italian dishes, along with an array of mocktails and ice creams. As you enter the resturant, its vibrant yet warm magelle blue shade embraces you. The casual setting and quirky wall art gives the place a bohemian vibe.

From the rather extensive menu, we chose their ‘Dragon Chicken’ and ‘Hawaiian Colada’ to start off the night. While the ‘Dragon Chicken’ was crispy, juicy and filled with flavour, the ‘Hawaiian Colada’, which is a mix of pineapple juice and cream of coconut was a let-down. The essence of pineapple was overwhelming and subdued the nutty flavour of the coconut.

For the main course, we decided to go with the ‘Hyderabadi Dum Biriyani’, ‘Dal Makhani’ and ‘Butter Naan’. The biriyani was aromatic, with the rice cooked to perfection, blended with just the right amount of spices. The naans were soft and buttery. The ‘Dal Makhani’, however, stole the show. It was the perfect combination of dal and spices, made hearty by the dollop of cream and butter. We satisfied our sweet tooth by trying ‘The Royal Falooda’, which was delicious.

Apart from the food, the service was impressive. The prices were extremely pocket friendly, making it a go-to place for college students to unwind.

Gabru Bistro is located on SG Arcade, Kirloskar Layout. For home delivery service or more information, contact 88843 21643.