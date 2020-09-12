Protests planned against Hindi Diwas

Kannada activists, recently campaigned with the hashtag #WeWantTwoLanguagePolicy on Twitter, are preparing for offline protests keeping in mind pandemic regulations.

With Hindi Diwas being observed on September 14, many Kannada activists are demanding an end to the central government’s policy of prioritising Hindi and removing Kannada from its services.

Activists have posted several pictures of nationalised banks having signboards and challans only in Hindi and English.

A group called Karunadu Sevakaru has been working for strict enforcement of the BBMP rule that 60 per cent of signboards be in Kannada.

Lokesh Gowda, state president, says, “Volunteer teams of less than 10 people will protest at different locations like central government offices against Hindi Diwas. The protests will be held across districts.”

The main demands are: an Indian language day instead of Hindi Diwas, and a two-language policy.

“Online, we will support the #Serveinmylanguage’ campaign and create awareness about how Hindi is being imposed on us,” he adds.

‘Naavu Dravida Kannadigaru, We Are South Indians’ will conduct an overnight ‘dharna’ on September 12, at Bookanakere, where chief minister B S Yediyurappa hails from.

Abhi Gowda, film director, activist, writer and member of the group, says, “Our demands include abolishment of Hindi Diwas. A huge protest in Mysuru will be held on September 14.”

The group will also be protesting Hindi Diwas at central office organisations in Bengaluru.

“We have three demands: state government must abolish Sanskrit and Hindi from school education and the central government must work towards amending Article 343 to 351 in the Constitution. Our third demand is that all type of examinations, questions and answers should be in Kannada also,” he says.

“September 14 is black day for non-Hindi speaking people”, says Abhi adding, “so the group will be using #BlackDay on social media.”

Surendra Srinivas, spokesperson of a recently-formed youth group Kraanthikaari Kannadigaru, says that when most states celebrate their own language and culture in their own region, Hindi is being forced across the country.

“Many believe that it is a national language which it is not. We want equality for all the 22 languages over the country. this is why we demand two-language policy. On Hindi Diwas, our volunteers will visit central government offices, and oppose the Hindi celebrations,” he says.

Volunteers will wear T-shirts to highlight their demands and will protest in a silent manner. “We have around 15 offices listed,” he says.

The group will support the #StopHindiimposition campaign online, he adds.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which has been protesting against imposition of Hindi for more than a decade, will be protesting on September 14, at Gandhi Statue, Anand Rao Circle.

Protests online

Due to the Covid-19 fear, many protests will move online. B Harish Kumar, president of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, says, “We will storm social media with hashtags like #StopHindiimposition and #BlackDay from September 14 morning. Our demand is that the day should be an all languages day and not just Hindi day.”

Harish says that irrespective of which government rules the state, three-language policy has existed in the state.

“Throughout the country, there should only be a two-language policy. Every state has the right to uphold and promote their own language, and the same goes for Kannada,” he says.

Kannada Grahakara Koota has started a #Serveinmylanguage campaign, which will continue till September 14.

Arun Javagal, secretary, says, “We are requesting all services to be provided in Kannada too, like citizen services on government websites. Information connected to consumer laws and acts that are printed on commodities in English and Hindi only should be printed in Kannada too.”

The group will be joining others with the #StopHindiimposition campaign too.