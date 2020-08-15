Punjab Sabha keen to unite community

In 1982, about 150-odd families from Punjab came together to form the Punjab Sabha in Bengaluru.

Over the years, the group has grown bigger and now has 415 families on its rolls. That’s just about a tenth of the estimated total Punjabi population in the city.

“There are about 4,500 Punjabi families here. We have been trying to collate a database, but it has been difficult because we largely operate through word-of-mouth,” says Janak Raj Madaan, just elected president of the Sabha on Sunday.

An active member for 20 years, he is a second-generation Punjabi in Bengaluru, and speaks fluent Kannada. His ties with the organisation go back to the days of his father, who had served as vice-president.

The group organises events to create a “little Punjab by uniting the Punjabis living here”. It marks major Punjabi festivals such as Lohri, Baisaki, Diwali and the Mata Ki Chowki pooja for Navratri.

The group also funds children’s education, supports Punjabi families, and provides rations to old age homes in the city.

It has also worked to provide relief during the floods in Kodagu. During the lockdown, Punjabi Sabha

gave rations to migrant workers.

While most of the older community is in trade and business, the younger population works in software and the IT sector.

“We are a business community and 75 per cent are involved in it. We are in gold, footwear, hardware, software, furnishing and other businesses. We have IAS and IPS officers as well,” he

says.

Anup Bajaj, director of the South Indian Surgical Company, Sudhir Hasija, founder of Karbonn Mobiles, and Chander K Baljee, founder of Royal Orchid Hotels, are among the prominent Punjabis in Bengaluru.

“Most of us have been here for decades. We are well versed with the culture of the city and know how to read and speak Kannada.

We feel we belong here,” he says.

This, he says, is the reason the organisation has focused more on fostering a sense of community within the Punjabis.

As president, Madaan plans to use technology to bring newer members into the fold.

“We are working towards creating an app that works as a database of all Punjabis in the city,” he says. A matrimonial platform and a youth wing are also on the agenda.

Punjab Sabha can be contacted on 77603 37337.

Karaoke with Vishnuvardhan

Janak Raj Madaan, who now heads the Punjabi Sabha, and the late Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan were friends. Their paths crossed in 2000. “Vishnuwardhan was invited to a Punjabi event. No one introduced us, but our eyes met and we quickly became friends,” Janak says. In 2009, they started Snehaloka Karaoke Club, inviting friends and members of the film industry to sing. “Nine months after the club was formed Vishnuvardhan passed away. The Sabha continues to meet every second Saturday of the month,” he adds.

Janak Raj Madaan, who now heads the Punjabi Sabha, and the late Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan were friends. Their paths crossed in 2000. “Vishnuwardhan was invited to a Punjabi event. No one introduced us, but our eyes met and we quickly became friends,” Janak says. In 2009, they started Snehaloka Karaoke Club, inviting friends and members of the film industry to sing. “Nine months after the club was formed Vishnuvardhan passed away. The Sabha continues to meet every second Saturday of the month,” he adds.