Radio series to pay tribute to artist K K Hebbar

The K K Hebbar Art Foundation has produced a radio serial on the renowned artist.

It can be heard from 2.02 to 02.07 pm on FM Rainbow (101.3 Mhz) and All India Radio every day from December 1 to 25.

The episodes feature interviews with distinguished people who knew Hebbar, one of the greatest contemporary painters of the 20th century, according to a note from the foundation.

Among those interviewed are S G Vasudev and Ravi Kashi, Chiranjivi Singh, Narayana Murthy, Girish Kasaravalli, Rajani Prasanna, besides family members such as artist Rekha Rao and Ranna Hebbar.

Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar was born in Udupi, trained in Sir J J School of Arts, Mumbai and Akademi Julien, Paris.

His works are displayed in Parliament, and also at Venkatappa Gallery, Hebbar Gallery and Art Centre Manipal. He was chairman of Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy and the National Lalit Kala Academy, and was awarded the Padmabhushan.