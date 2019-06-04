Ramzan desserts available in town

Desserts are what we look forward to at the end of a meal. This holds true especially for iftar because iftar is incomplete without sweets. With the month of Ramzan coming to an end, here is a list of desserts that you can try.

Phirni

￼Phirni is a rice pudding, originating from the Indian subcontinent. It is made by boiling milk and sugar and adding rice, broken wheat, vermicelli. It is garnished with dry fruits like raisins, cashews, pistachios, almonds and saffron. The dish is served both hot and cold.

Double ka meetha

￼Double ka mitha is a bread pudding, a Hyderabadi special. It is made by soaking bread in hot milk with spices including saffron and cardamom. The bread is then fried and soaked in sugar syrup and finally garnished with dry fruits like cashews, pistachios and almond.

Khubani ka meetha

￼This is again a Hyderabadi dessert made with dried apricots, sugar, rose water and saffron strands. Its royal golden colour and heavenly flavour make it irresistible. It is served both warm or chilled.

Falooda

￼A Persian dessert which was served only to the royals on a hot day. Falooda is a cold dessert made of rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, milk and ice cream. It is garnished with cashews, almonds, pistachios and saffron.

Baklava

Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of filo. Filled with a variety of chopped nuts, it is sweetened and held together by sugar syrup or honey.

Jalebi and Rabri

￼This popular South Asian delight is made by deep frying the batter made of plain or all purpose flour. It is then soaked in sugar syrup. Jalebi is usually served hot or at room temperature. The best way to eat a jalebi is with a bowl of rabri. Rabri is a sweet, condensed-milk-based dish, made by boiling milk on a very low temperature until it changes texture and becomes dense. Sugar, spices and nuts are added to it to give flavour. Rabri is usually served cold.