Reading challenge for kids

The annual Neev Literature Festival for children is underway, with a reading challenge for children between 10 and 13 years.

It is designed to get children to read more, reflect on their reading, and discuss their insights with others.

With the theme of ‘Imaginary Lines,’ the challenge covers 60 books, both Indian and international. It includes ‘Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation’, ‘Hidden Planet’, and ‘Being Gandhi’.

Those who take part in the ‘non-competitive track’ can read the books on the list, participate in activities and book chats. Teams of four can participate in the competitive track.

The participants can be chosen by school librarians or coordinators. Each team is expected to read three books a week. The deliberations include author interactions.

The annual Neev lit fest is conducted by Neev Academy at their campus in Yemalur, but this year, it has gone online.

The finale includes an online quiz. More information on neevliteraturefestival.org