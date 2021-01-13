Reading challenge for kids

Reading challenge for kids

Those between 10-13 can participate in a six-month-long event

Krupa Joseph
Krupa Joseph,
  • Jan 13 2021, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 06:22 ist

The annual Neev Literature Festival for children is underway, with a reading challenge for children between 10 and 13 years.

It is designed to get children to read more, reflect on their reading, and discuss their insights with others.

With the theme of ‘Imaginary Lines,’ the challenge covers 60 books, both Indian and international. It includes ‘Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation’, ‘Hidden Planet’, and ‘Being Gandhi’.

Those who take part in the ‘non-competitive track’ can read the books on the list, participate in activities and book chats. Teams of four can participate in the competitive track.

The participants can be chosen by school librarians or coordinators. Each team is expected to read three books a week. The deliberations include author interactions.

The annual Neev lit fest is conducted by Neev Academy at their campus in Yemalur, but this year, it has gone online. 

The finale includes an online quiz. More information on neevliteraturefestival.org 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Neev Literature Fest
children
Reading
Books

What's Brewing

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 