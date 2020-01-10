Recipes inspired from undivided India

It’s first branch was set up in Mumbai in 1972 and since then Copper Chimney has remained true to its identity as a place serving unique Indian food. With secret recipes and cooking techniques envisioned by its founder decades ago, the restaurant uses influences from slow-cooked dishes from Peshawar to Delhi.

We visited the Indiranagar branch, situated squarely on 12th Main. The spacious interiors are done up in soothing shades of copper and brown, complemented by old-fashioned mesh chairs, eclectic lighting and grandma’s spice jars on counters. The place has indoor and outdoor seating.

We started off with a ‘Kiwi Fresh Fruit Margarita’, a refreshing concoction of kiwi pulp, triple-sec flavoured tequila and black pepper. The drink is very mild; we are guessing all the ice they added neutralised the alcohol. There are other interesting sounding options like ‘Kalakhatta Margarita’, ‘Achari Whiskey’ and ‘Khatta Panna’, apart from an extensive list of cocktails, hard spirits, wine and beer. In veg starters, we tried the ‘Vegetable Seekh Kabab’ (a surprisingly dry roll with mild flavours though the taste of peas was a little strong), ‘Paneer Tikka’ (slightly chewy and not spicy at all. It is comfort food at its best) and ‘Roast Paneer’ (the paneer is very soft but the spices used are too strong and can overwhelm you). The ‘Creamy Mushroom’ was our favourite from the evening — soft, cheesy mushroom that was perfectly salted with the Tandoori flavour that seeped into it nicely.

Non-vegetarians can try from ‘Pudina Grilled Chicken Kabab’ (juicy chicken with a soft texture), ‘Achari Chicken Tikka’ (a uniquely Indian offering that will delight your palate), ‘Creamy Reshmi Kabab’ (ironically, it was quite dry) and ‘Bhatti Murg Tikka’ (decent enough dish). All of these can be had in the ‘The Just Chicken Grill Plate’.

The main course comprised ‘Murg Makhani’ and ‘Copper Paneer Masala’ along with rice and Indian breads. The curries — rich, heavy and nostaligia-inducing — certainly complemented the breads more than the rice. Our vote goes to the ‘Butter Lachcha Paratha’.

This is but a fraction of their extensive menu. The prices are quite reasonable and the portions are generous. The restaurant’s elaborate buffet also has quite a few fans.

Copper Chimney is located on the first floor, Trifecta Douillet, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar.