Restaurants cry foul

Restaurants that had remained closed to diners opened on Monday to a host of new rules. The BBMP swung into the act, citing new rules and penalising several of them.

Arun Adiga, managing partner at Vidyarthi Bhavan, says it was unreasonable to penalise eateries on their first day back as they are trying to navigate a new normal. Officials could have guided and warned them instead.

Sadanand Maiya, CMD, Maiyas Restaurants, says his restaurant was fined Rs 1,000 on June 8 and warned the penalty would be Rs 10,000 the next time. “We were told the dry leaves falling on the footpath and people crowding outside the restaurant were our responsibility,” he says.

The restaurant has been enforcing the rules of social distancing and following all safety norms inside, but can’t be held responsible for what happens outside, he told Metrolife.

“We have been out of business for almost three months while continuing to pay salaries. It is unfair of them to drain cash from our wallets without even specifying why,” he reasons.

Health officials above a certain grade and uniformed marshals are authorised to levy and collect fines. “They can enforce solid waste management practices as well as mask and social distancing rules,” says Randeep D, special commissioner, BBMP.

The fine schedule to enforce new norms has not been finalised yet. “It should be ready by the end of the week,” he says.