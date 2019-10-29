Ritvik says he is an ‘accidental actor’

Ritvik Sahore is one of those child actors who unexpectedly made it in the industry. In fact, he was spotted at a mall by Rohan Mapuskar who was assisting the film ‘Ferrari Ki Sawaari’. Ritvik was asked to come for workshops and he was selected to play the role of ‘Kayo’ in the film.

Having made a mark in his debut film, he was later seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and later in Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’.

He also made his presence felt in the webspace in Amazon Prime’s ‘Laakhon Mein Ek’ and now in TVF’s ‘Flames 2’.

In a tete-a-tete with Metrolife, he says that it took him some time to get accustomed to the industry.

“To be very honest, I was too young to think that I would get the opportunities that I did. But yes, after a point, I did realise that acting is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he says.

Recalling the first day on the set, he says, “I remember being quite nervous. Thankfully everyone there soon became family. They took good care of me and left no room to make me uncomfortable. That experience has definitely spoilt me.”

Having worked in both feature-length films and web series, Ritvik feels like both the platforms have their own charm.

He says that web series don’t have a time crunch and that gives the creators the time to narrate the story in detail. “However, I enjoy working on both platforms.”

From playing a teenager to someone trying to fit into the engineering role, the actor tries to keep his characters as versatile as possible. He looks at it as his training process. He feels that by doing varied roles, he is able to hone his skills.

However, his strategy in choosing scripts is simple. “I read the scripts and if I enjoy reading them, I do it,” says Ritvik.

That’s probably why he didn’t have to think twice about working in ‘Flames 2’.

He says, “I wanted to do something in the romantic-comedy space. Playing Rajat was a lot of fun. I could relate to him as I am a teenager too.”

Apart from trying to ace his final year of college, the actor is also in talks with a few creators for more work. He’s yet to announce their names.

‘Flames’ is currently streaming on TVFPlay and MXPlayer