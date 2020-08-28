RWAs cautious, set up Covid centres

From clubhouses to vacant flats and apartment complexes and individual residential communities are using any available spaces to set up Covid Care Centres (CCC) to handle emergency Covid situations.

Rohan Vasantha Apartments, Marathahalli, set up a care unit in their guest room facility, near the clubhouse. Prabhu Patil, president of the RWA says that they decided to set the unit up after noticing a shortage of hospital beds, as all positive cases were being rushed to hospital.

“There are three rooms with six beds in it. The facility is isolated from the residential area in the premises,” he adds.

‘Finding oxygen cylinders hard’

Any resident at Prestige Monte Carlo, Doddaballapur Road, with an interstate travel history had to provide a declaration until recently. The security would put up the quarantine sticker while volunteers helped with essential needs and deliveries.

Manjunatha K, joint secretary of the association, says, “We identified an empty flat and made it a Covid centre. The six-bed facility was set up in July but finding oxygen cylinders was challenging. We now have two 20-litres cylinders and an oxygen generator, and all other needed equipment.”

Any resident with symptoms is checked by in-house resident doctors, who then advises them about the next step — moving to the centre, fever clinic or hospital.

“Most symptoms can be managed at home. Those infected can opt for care at the centre as home isolation can be risky for other family members,” he says.

The centre, which is equipped with home appliances, is for asymptomatic cases or those with mild symptoms. Senior citizens are not advised to stay at the centre.

‘CCC is a holding area’

A centre was set up at the clubhouse of Rohan Jharoka, Yemlur, as it was not in use and was at a distance from the residential buildings.

A separate entrance was created to avoid contact with any Covid-infected individuals. “We called the BBMP and got their recommendations — they said we could accommodate nine beds in the specific area. Since we had limited volunteers, we stuck to two beds,” says Chitra AmzarewaleSapre, member of the Covid-19 committee at the apartment.

The unit is equipped with PPE kits, reclining beds, partitions, pulse oximeters, among other equipment. “We have rented an oxygen concentrator, which can be used without any assistance from medical professionals,” she says.

Those who test positive are expected to self-isolate at their own flats unless they need oxygen. Until they are shifted to hospital, they will be at the centre, which acts like a holding area.” For individuals with larger families, where home isolation is not possible, the centre can be used, until they are moved to hospital. The family of the patient acts as first attendants, while volunteers and RWA members are available for assistance.

Villa communities like Prestige Augusta Golf Village, Rampura, have also geared up for emergencies.

Praveen Dadala, president of RWA, says, “We have around 50 plus residents. Considering the number of containment zones in and around our community, we wanted to be prudent. The facility is in a three-bedroom villa.” The five-bed facility complies by all standards for a CCC and has PPE kits, separate segregation for garbage disposal, nurses station, oximeters, and thermometers.

The community crowdfunded for the facility and it opened on August 15. “It’s like insurance, which one hopes not to be able to use,” he says.

Association encourages apartments

Covid Care Centres are recommended for patients with mild symptoms without any other risk. Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bangalore Apartments Association, says, “This can help avoid occupying precious beds at hospitals. People have the option to isolate at homes but not every family has the option to dedicate a room with an attached bathroom to a patient.”

The BAF played a role in requesting the government to come up with guidelines to encourage apartments. “We also help individual apartments interested in setting up the facilities to connect with service providers who can support them,” he says.

How to set up a CCC

BBMP has created a platform for private medical establishments and resident welfare associations to register private Covid Care Centres. For details, call 080 2266 0000 or email to bbmpcccregi@gmail.com.