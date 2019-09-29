Sandalwood movies bring back iconic dialogues, hit song

Over the years, historic incidents, personalities, scenes, references and dialogues have been repeated in several Kannada movies.

Gandhada Gudi (1973) remains a classic in the Sandalwood for many years. It is the only film that brought Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan together. The movie permanently created a gulf between the two actors and their supporters. Dr Shivarajkumar-starrer Gandhada Gudi Part 2 (1994) was heavily influenced by the earlier version. Several scenes of Gandhada Gudi, especially the song Navado Nudiye Kannada Nudi, were used for the second version. Interestingly, Dr Rajkumar lent his voice for the song in the second version.



Shankar Nag starrer Auto Raja (1980) is one of the all-time hits in Kannada film. Two films Ganesh starrer Auto Raja (2013) and Upendra starrer (2005) were influenced by Shankar Nag’s flick. The two movies had references to the 1980 film.

Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 2 (2016) was also inspired by Vishnuvardhan starrer Kotigobba (2001). There are many references to Vishnuvardhan and his mannerisms in Sudeep’s flick.

Muttinahara (1990) is considered to be one of the classics in the Indian cinema. Directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, the movie uses several black and white footage of wars.

Crazy Star (2014) has several references to actor-director V Ravichandran’s life. Though it does not have references to any films or incidents, it is an attempt to account incidents that shaped Ravichandran. It also refers to his dream project Manjina Hani which is yet to hit the screen.

Olavina Udugore (1987) is one of the super hit films of Rebel Star Ambareesh. The lyric ‘Olavina Udugore Kodalenu’ composed by R N Jayagopal and rendered by Jayachandran has been used in Ambareesh’s son Abhishekh-starrer Amar (2019). Interestingly, Ambareesh appears in a scene playing a music instrument. It was his last appearance before the camera.

Shivarajkumar brandishing lethal weapon in Om (1995), Vishnuvardhan rehearsing an act to present a rose to Suhasini in Bandhana (1984), the last scene involving Dr Rajkumar walking out of the house in Bangaarada Manushya (1972), heroism of Shankar Nag in Sangliayana (1988) and SP Sangliayana (1990) and Ambareesh’s dialogues as Kanwarlal in Antha (1981) have either inspired many scenes or repeated several Kannada movies.

Jaggesh’s Jithendra (2001), one of the controversial flicks, targeted Upendra’s Upendra movie (1999). Several scenes and dialogues of Upendra movie were mocked in Jithendra

Anant Nag’s Gauri Ganesha (1991) has a song that refers to veteran actors, writers and composers of the Sandalwood. In a way, the song is considered as a tribute to them.