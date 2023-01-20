Sanskrit scholar to be feted this weekend

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, H V Nagaraja Rao, a scholar in rhetorics and Paninian grammar, will be felicitated at a public event on January 22.
He has edited several Sanskrit works and translated many into English and Kannada. He is also the honorary editor of ‘Sudharma’, a Sanskrit newspaper.
The event will feature a conversation with Nagaraja Rao, a recital of his metrical poetry by Narayana Vachaspathi, a play adapted from his book ‘Runavimukthi’, which the artists from Geetha Govinda Samskrita Sangha will perform. ‘Maneesha’, a compilation of articles on his contribution to literature, will also be released.
Former president of the Karnataka Sahitya Parishat Hampa Nagarajaiah will inaugurate the event.
* The event will be held on January 22, from 4 pm to 8 pm, at Uluchukamme Brahmana Mahasabha, Wilson Garden. Entry free
